A publication that was a part of Spanish Fork’s history for more than 100 years is again becoming a part of the community.
The Spanish Fork Press, a publication of the Daily Herald, returned to publication Saturday.
“Weeklies are a significant part of our business, and we are thrilled to begin offering this paper in the Spanish Fork area,” said Scott Blonde, publisher of the Daily Herald. “Spanish Fork is a vibrant, growing city, and we invite everyone to join with us in creating a publication where residents can read the news of their neighbors and feel more connected to the community.”
Christi Conover Babbitt will serve as editor of the Spanish Fork Press. Babbitt grew up in southern Utah County and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Utah State University.
She has decades of experience in community journalism including writing for and serving as an editor for the Springville Herald, Spanish Fork Press and Nebo Reporter weekly newspapers.
“My parents owned the Springville Herald while I was growing up, so I have seen the importance of local papers from a very young age,” Babbitt said. “There’s a lot of national and state news available online, but it’s difficult and time-consuming to digitally track down all the news in a community. We hope this newspaper will serve as a gathering point for local news specifically of interest to Spanish Fork residents.”
The Spanish Fork Press will be delivered each Saturday to approximately 50% of homes in the city as a free publication. There will be no subscriptions; free copies, however, will be available to pick up at various locations to be announced in a future edition of the paper.
An online edition of the newspaper can also be found at http://spanishforkpress.com.