Girls who are currently juniors in high school are invited to apply to attend Girls State, a week-long program created with the purpose of educating Utah’s youth about the duties, privileges and responsibilities of citizenship.
The American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program is the country’s premiere summer youth program designed to develop leadership and promote civic responsibility in young women.
ALA Utah Girls State began in 1946. The program epitomizes the ALA’s mission to honor those who have brought us our freedom through our enduring commitment to develop young women as future leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism.
This year’s Girls State will be held June 1-6 at Weber State University in Ogden. The week’s activities will include hands-on workshops on democracy and government. Attendees will have the chance to launch campaigns and run for office, draft and debate legislature, learn public speaking and debate skills, actively participate in all phases of creating and running a working government, and make friends with students from all over the state of Utah.
Those attending will also be able to earn three university credit hours in Political Science 2920 (transferrable to other state-funded institutions).
ALA Utah Girls State is available to young women who have completed their junior year of high school and receive a recommendation from school officials. Girls will be selected based on scholastic, leadership, and service accomplishments. Costs are generally paid by the individual girl, but girls are encouraged to contact other community organizations for assistance.
For more information or to apply, interested students should contact their high school counselor or visit weber.edu/girlsstate/.