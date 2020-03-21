Point S Tire and Automotive enhancing cleaning protocols
To our Point S Family,
Now, more than ever, personal vehicle transportation is important, and we want you to feel confident coming into our stores, knowing that you will still get great service and a clean environment to help keep you on the road.
In addition to maintaining the health of your vehicle, we have enhanced our cleaning protocols of our waiting room, restroom and areas we touch within your vehicle.
We recommend you use our online scheduling options or call in advance to coordinate specific times for service and pickup to minimize your time in our stores.
We know your time is important, and, now more than ever, we’re committed to creating an environment that’s convenient, safe and instills confidence for you on the road. We live in this community too, and we don’t take your business for granted.
We are committed to keeping all of us safe.
Your neighbor,
Lance and Ethan Ashby
Store Owners
Point S Tire and Automotive
989 E. 800 North
Spanish Fork
801-210-9633