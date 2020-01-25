Registration is now open for three-week Adult Arts Education classes scheduled to begin Feb. 22. The courses will be held on Saturdays at Spanish Fork High School, 99 N. 300 West, Spanish Fork.
Participants may choose from three different classes to be offered during this session: Beginner Chalkboard (10 to 11:30 a.m.), Farmhouse-Style Painted Crafts (noon to 1:30 p.m.) and The Art of Food Plating (noon to 1:30 p.m.).
Those age 16 and older are invited to participate. Enrollment ends Feb. 20. Class fees and more information about the courses may be found at spanishfork.org/arts/.
Register at reconline.spanishfork.org or in person at the Spanish Fork Parks & Recreation office, 775 N. Main Street, Spanish Fork. The recreation office may also be reached at 801-804-4600.