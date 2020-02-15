After five months of renovation work, the Oil Spout Sinclair gas station and convenience store at 720 N. Main in Spanish Fork is again open for business.
The store, owned by Blake Barney and his sons Calvin Barney and Austin Barney, is the second gas station in the city owned by the Barney family; Blake and his mother, Illa Mae Barney, also own The Dugout Texaco gas station at 866 S. Main.
“People know that we provide a pretty good service down at The Dugout, and it will be the same here only in a different way,” Blake said.
The Barneys obtained the Oil Spout after learning that former owner Stuart White was experiencing health difficulties and looking to sell.
“The previous owner was nice enough to work something out with us, and he had started a nice thing here that we would like to continue,” Blake said.
The Barneys took over ownership of the station in September of 2019 and began remodeling efforts. The outside of the building received a face lift, but most of the remodeling work occurred inside the building.
The Oil Spout now offers a full convenience store complete with a soda fountain and a new beer cave. An addition created room for new handicapped-accessible bathrooms for both men and women.
A drive-through serves those who don’t want to get out of their cars.
Fans of food offered at The Dugout – including pizza, breakfast sandwiches and the popular made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls – will now find these items available on the north side of town at the Oil Spout.
Unlike The Dugout, however, the Oil Spout will sell propane and specialty fuel for high-performance, off-road vehicles.
Calvin said customers will be able to purchase 100 octane race fuel, 88 clear fuel and kerosene at the Oil Spout. “It’s a good place for them to come and get 88 clear, which is good for their lawn mowers and that kind of stuff,” he said.
Of course, everyday drivers will be able to fill their cars at the station. The Oil Spout will offer a full-service island between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. where drivers can have someone else pump their gas as well as check their oil and tires and wash their windows.
Blake said response to the newly renovated station has been positive. “The people that used to support this, we’ve found, are coming back,” he said.
While the renovation work was underway, however, one item seemed to be on everyone’s mind: the station’s big, green, fiberglass dinosaur.
“Everybody wanted the dinosaur,” Blake said. “We’d get two calls a day while we were remodeling wondering what we were going to do with the dinosaur.”
One day, the dinosaur was placed on a corner of the lot near the street. A strong wind began blowing and rocking the dinosaur back and forth, making it “walk” forward.
“It walked right out in the middle of Main Street, and we came to work and it was sitting out in one of the lanes on Main Street and cars were driving around it, so we had to tie it to a pole,” Blake said. “So if you see a rope on the dinosaur, it’s because it has a tendency to wander off.”
The dinosaur belongs to Sinclair, Blake said, and can’t be sold.