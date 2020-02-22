Members of American Legion Spanish Fork Post 68 honored current post members and those who sacrificed their lives in past wars during the post’s annual banquet Feb. 12 at the Spanish Fork Veterans Memorial Building.
The chairs at a table set for seven people were empty as the banquet’s program commenced, representing the seven Spanish Fork soldiers who are missing in action. Family members of the seven men attended the banquet and received certificates honoring their relatives and expressing gratitude for their service.
The seven honored were George Melvin Close, Daniel Rulon Gull, Blaine Arthur Hales, Blair Reed Johnson, Floyd Earl Stoker, Ralph Leon Simmons and Waldon Williams.
“These are the individuals that gave the ultimate, ultimate sacrifice, that not only gave their lives, but their remains were never recovered or interred,” said Post 68 Commander Richard Johnson.
Johnson encouraged those present to consider what they could do as Spanish Fork citizens to further honor those who died defending this country and freedom.
“If we can do a memorial at the cemetery or a statue or something in our community, it would be most appropriate, I think,” Johnson said.
Angela Beecher, a local researcher who presented biographical information about each of the seven Spanish Fork soldiers, said there are 83,000 Americans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War who were lost and never came home.
“Of these, 484 are from the state of Utah and seven are from our community, and it is tonight that we honor them,” Beecher said. “I feel strongly we should remember all 83,000 MIA Americans but especially ours from Utah and Spanish Fork.”
The American Legion post also honored three current members. Don Cole and Sidney K. Cardon were both presented with the American Legion Medal of Merit and a certificate of appreciation for their service. Steven T. Stone was honored as Legionnaire of the Year for 2019.
Following is the information compiled and presented by Beecher about Spanish Fork’s seven MIA soldiers.
George Melvin Close
George Melvin Close was born Feb. 23, 1923. He played on the Spanish Fork High School basketball team. Two months after his marriage to Elsie Webb, Close was drafted into the Army.
Close was a private first class with the 853rd Engineers Battalion Aviation. He sailed on the British transport ship HMT Rohna in the Mediterranean Sea headed for Egypt.
On Nov. 27, 1943, a German HS293 glider bomb was dropped on the ship, causing severe damage. Close went down with the ship. This attack resulted in the greatest loss of troops at sea in U.S. history.
Daniel Rulon Gull
Daniel Rulon Gull was born April 11, 1926, in Spanish Fork. He enlisted in the Navy on April 25, 1943. He was a seaman first class aboard the SS H.D. Collier.
The Collier was enroute from Iran to Bombay with 103,000 barrels of gasoline and kerosene. The oil tankard was sunk by a Japanese submarine in the Arabian Sea on April 14, 1945.
Blaine Arthur Hales
Blaine Arthur Hales was born on Dec. 16, 1920, in Spanish Fork. He enlisted on Sept. 1, 1940, in the Army Air Corps and was part of the Headquarters Squadron 20 Air Base Group.
Private Hales was stationed on Corregidor island in the Philippines. When the island was captured by the Japanese, Hales became a POW and was a survivor of the Bataan death march. He was an interpreter in the Philippines for Prison Camp 1.
He would later board on an unmarked Japanese transport ship, the Arisan Maru. On Oct. 24, 1944, that ship was torpedoed by a U.S. submarine and was sunk.
Blair Reed Johnson
Blair Reed Johnson was born Sept. 9, 1918, in Palmyra. Johnson enlisted on Sept. 13, 1940, and joined the 60th Coastal Artillery regiment. He was a sergeant stationed on Corregidor in the Philippines as part of the Battery C unit.
When the Japanese captured the island, Blair was a POW for three years. He was later placed on an unmarked Japanese transport ship, the Arisan Maru. The ship was torpedoed by a U.S. submarine and sunk on Oct. 24, 1944. Almost all the POWs aboard drowned and were lost in the depths of the sea.
Floyd Earl Stoker
Floyd Earl Stoker was born March 9, 1920, in Spanish Fork. Stoker enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Oct. 5, 1939. He served aboard the flagship USS Houston and was an electrician’s mate second class.
The USS Houston survived several big battles. Unfortunately, during the battle of the Sunda Strait, Stoker’s ship sank in the South Java Sea at the hand of the Japanese. Stoker was reported missing in action on Feb. 28, 1942.
Ralph Leon Simmons
Ralph Leon Simmons was born March 18, 1925, in Spanish Fork and was drafted into the Navy on July 16, 1943. Simmons was a soundman third class on the destroyer USS Stack.
While in the Pacific Ocean at the Linguyen Gulf, Simmons disappeared during his 8-to-12 watch on Jan. 12, 1945. It was presumed he fell overboard, but the reason why is unknown.
He was never found, and the Navy deemed him missing in action and dead.
Waldon Williams
Waldon Williams was born May 10, 1918, in Spanish Fork. Major Williams’ flight training was in England as part of the Royal U.S. Army Air Corps.
He was scheduled to go home in a few days when on April 7, 1943, a group of Japanese Zero planes was spotted on the radar. Though not required to go, he joined his squadron anyway in a P-39 Airacorba. Reportedly, he had two green wingmen alongside of him.
An enemy Zero fighter got behind Major Williams; he made a steep dive knowing the enemy plane could not sustain the dive. The enemy fighter peeled away, but Major Williams could not pull out of the dive and went into the water.
It was later determined an error in the P-39 design caused the plane to not pull out of steep dives at certain speeds. Waldon was lost at sea in the South Pacific by Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands on April 7, 1943.