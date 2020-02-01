Nonprofit organizations focused on disciplines such as art, music, theater, dance and cultural arts may submit applications for RAP grant funding beginning today, Feb. 1.
Applications will be accepted through March 31.
The Recreation, Arts and Parks Program helps enhance programs and amenities in Spanish Fork City through the RAP tax, which was approved by Spanish Fork voters in November 2018.
The RAP tax is a 0.1 percent sales tax added to the regular sales tax rate. Collection of the RAP tax in Spanish Fork began on April 1, 2019.
RAP tax funding may be used to support municipal or nonprofit organizations providing programs such as (but not limited to):
• Live theater
• Chorale groups
• Bands
• Festivals
• Youth Arts
• Theater groups
• Symphonies
• Operas
• Museums
The funds may also be used for capital improvements of publicly owned or operated amenities such as parks, playing fields and courts, trails and bike paths.
To qualify for a RAP grant, organizations must be a 501©(3) nonprofit organization or a city-funded recreation, arts or cultural program or facility.
Qualifying nonprofits must have or commit to have a significant presence and manage or present in Spanish Fork. They must also have a primary purpose of advancing or preserving natural history, art, music, theater, dance or cultural arts (including literature or motion picture).
Applications will be reviewed by members of the RAP Program Committee, which will make recommendations to the city council for distribution of RAP tax grant funds.
Last year, a total of $79,000 in RAP tax grants was given to the following organizations: Youth Arts Festival, $25,000; Spanish Fork Community Theater, $20,000; Spanish Fork Youtheater, $6,000; Spanish Fork Chorale, $1,000; Spanish Fork Arts Council, $20,000; Nebo Philharmonic Orchestra, $1,000; Nebo Holiday Chorus & Orchestra, $5,000; and Little Miss Spanish Fork, $1,000.
For more information about RAP tax grants or to apply, visit spanishfork.org.