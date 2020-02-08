Seven students from Spanish Fork high schools have had their art works accepted into the 48th Annual Utah All-State High School Art Show.
This prestigious exhibit will open Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville. An awards ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and a public opening reception at 11 a.m.
The art show will remain on display at the museum through March 20.
Art works created by local students that were accepted into the show are as follows:
- “Cool Boy, Crazy Boy” (digital painting) by Gail Bartholomew, Spanish Fork High School.
- “Refined” (oil on board) by Jack Beck, Spanish Fork High School.
- “Tea With Beatrix Potter (ceramic), by Erin Plewe, Spanish Fork High School.
- “Resurrection/waters of depression” (charcoal) by Marilyn Caballero, American Leadership Academy.
- “Raspberry Watercolor study” (watercolor), by Rebecca Carter, Maple Mountain High School.
- “Physics of the Future” (watercolor), by Caleb Crawford, Maple Mountain High School.
- “Portrait study” (oil on canvas), Jessica Draughon, Maple Mountain High School
The Utah All-State High School Art Show is open to public and private high school students in 11th and 12th grades. It is a juried exhibition; a total of 12 jurors with experience and understanding of high school art are selected each year to represent various media categories.
This year, a total of 1,093 entries from 105 schools around the state were submitted for potential inclusion for the show. Only 341 were accepted for display.
In addition to being included in the art show, SFHS’s Jack Beck also won a USBC Purchase Award. MMHS’s Jessica Draughon received the Lyon Arts Studio Scholarship.
The piece by MMHS’s Caleb Crawford was selected to be part of the Utah Arts & Museums Traveling Show, which will be taken during the 2020-2021 school year to museums, galleries, libraries and schools throughout Utah.
The Springville Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and holidays. For more information, call the museum at 801-489-2727 or visit smofa.org.