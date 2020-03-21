The Utah Attorney General’s Office has issued the following information:
Unfortunately, Utahns are reporting price gouging (or increasing prices much higher than reasonable or fair) on supplies that are in limited supply in stores.
The items include: toilet paper, water, hand sanitizer, certain household cleaners and even cold medicine and baby formula.
This is against state law (Utah Code 13-41-101-202, Price Controls Under Emergencies Act). The penalty for this offense is a $1,000 fine per incidence.
If you notice this activity happening, please contact the Utah Division of Consumer Protection by phone at 801-530-6601 (toll free in Utah 800-721-7233) or by email at consumerprotection@utah.gov.