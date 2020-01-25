The Avonlea Theater Company will present the play “The Imaginary Invalid” beginning Friday, Jan. 31, at the Angelus Theatre, 165 N. Main, Spanish Fork.
Performances will continue on Feb. 1, 3, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15 and 17. Pre-show events will begin at 7 p.m. each evening with the play performances beginning at 7:30 p.m.
In “The Imaginary Invalid,” Argan — an overly dramatic hypochondriac — makes everyone in his life miserable with his melodramatic suffering and endless, unnecessary curative treatments.
His doctor and apothecary are bleeding him dry — literally and figuratively. His duplicitous second wife schemes to inherit his whole estate. His daughter, Angélique, is in love with Cléante, but Argan engages her to an oafish medical student so as to secure more physicians for himself.
Argan’s foolish and unshakable devotion to medicine is out of control, and it is up to Toinette, the family’s faithful servant, to set the household right again.
Tickets are $11 for adults, $9 for children and senior citizens and $40 for a family pass (two adults and four children). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit avonleatheatercompany.com.