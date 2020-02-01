The typical product box found at Walmart or other retailers is made of a thin cardboard that’s been printed on, cut out, folded and glued together. It might contain aspirin, makeup or any number of other items.
These simple boxes, however, are made through a process requiring complex machinery, and it’s a market niche that’s kept a Spanish Fork business thriving while other printers folded.
North Star Printing, located at 131 W. 2050 North in Spanish Fork, is a leader in what’s known as solid fiber printing or printing on the cardboard used for these boxes. In recent years, the business has seen enough growth to warrant building a 100,000-square-foot addition at its facility.
The company began moving equipment into the new addition in January.
When a client wants a cardboard box made, North Star can do it all from box design to printing, folding and gluing it together, said Neal Foster, CEO of North Star Printing.
“This is really print manufacturing” rather than traditional printing, he said.
North Star is in its 23rd year of business. Foster began it with his wife, Jara, who currently works as chief financial officer, and two other employees. Twenty years ago, the company bought its current facility in Spanish Fork.
When the economy crashed, the situation – along with a decline in the printing industry overall – proved insurmountable for many printers.
In 2008, North Star installed its first cardboard press. The decision got the business through the poor economic period, and since 2012, the company has grown about 20 percent per year.
During the last two years, the company has greatly expanded its capability to make boxes in different sizes and shapes. That increase continues as North Star moves its current equipment into its new area while adding new machinery to increase both its technological abilities and its printing volume capacity.
Central to its new production area will be a new press due to arrive in a few weeks. The press is so large that concrete footings will need to be poured before it arrives to support its weight.
Box printing accounts for only half of North Star’s business; the other 50 percent is made up of more traditional printing such as books and magazines. The new press will be able to accommodate both the thicker paper of box printing and the thinner paper of traditional printing.
“It will be the biggest mixed product portfolio press in the state,” Foster said.
Other new equipment additions include a machine that collates, binds and trims magazines and soft-cover books. North Star is also expanding into high-volume coil binding and has purchased a machine that will bind books with coils at a rate of about 3,000 per hour. More equipment is on the way that will make the coils onsite out of plastic and wire.
Foster said his business is also planning to create an area where they can make the dies that cut the paper into the desired box shape. A unique die has to be created for each job, and currently North Star has to order its dies from a company in Georgia.
“There’s not really a good die maker west of the Mississippi,” Foster said, “so our goal is to be selling dies to other box manufacturers by the end of the year.”
When the move is finished, all of North Star’s production work will be housed in its new addition while the older part of its building will house areas for prep work, paper recycling and office space.
The company is planning an open house in July when the public can tour the facility and view the new equipment.
North Star Printing currently employs 95 people. “The employees have been really good” throughout the expansion process, Foster said. “There’s no way I could have done this without them. This expansion is really about them.”