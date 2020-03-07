Broadway and big screen musical hits will be performed live and on stage as part of “Broadway Lights: Heroes & Villains” on Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14.
The show is being brought to the stage by Spanish Fork Community Theater and will begin each night at 7 p.m. at Maple Mountain High School, 51 N. 2550 East, Spanish Fork.
This program of music and dance will include favorites from “The Greatest Showman,” “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Hercules,” “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,” “Shrek” and “Hamilton.”
Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children, $8 for students and seniors, and $40 for a family of six. Advance tickets may be purchased online at sfcitytix.com.
Spanish Fork Community Theater has been operating since 1983. Its mission is to provide an opportunity for community members of all ages to work together and create fun, family-friendly entertainment while seeking to produce superior theatrical experiences.
The group is excited to showcase the veteran talent in the community and to educate and cultivate the growth of new talent. It presents family-friendly shows throughout the year, including a musical in the summer as part of the Fiesta Days celebration in July and a play in the fall during the Harvest Moon Hurrah.
Each spring, SFCT produces a musical revue of Broadway hits and other popular songs called “Broadway Lights.” Now in its third year, “Broadway Lights” is directed and produced by Krystal Bigler and her husband Dan with support from Spanish Fork Community Theater board members.
Auditions were held in November and rehearsals began in January. Ages 8 to 88 are welcome to audition each year with 30 seconds of an upbeat, Broadway-style song.
Each year, the Biglers pick a theme for the show. Past themes have been “Duets” and “Movie Night.” This year’s theme is “Heroes & Villains.” This means all the songs are either sung by or about the villain or hero of a Broadway show or movie.
The theme highlights the true meaning of heroes who are faced with the same hardships and struggles as villains but choose to serve and love others instead of only themselves.
Participating in the show is a great family activity. In fact, several families come to sing and dance together in it each year. It’s a great place for all to express themselves through song and dance, even those who have little or no experience. SFCT makes sure performers of all skill levels feel like they have the confidence to do their best. This year, the theater group is excited to have the talents of Sara Mann, Nicole Ortiz, and Alyssa Tanner, who are providing choreography for the show.
Anyone interested in joining the SFCT production team as a musical director, costumer, choreographer or backstage hand is welcome to let the group know. Spanish Fork Community Theater is always striving to make new friends and grow its theater family.