Get Away Today recently donated $2,000 to the Nebo Education Foundation. The foundation distributes donated funds in the form of grants to teachers and schools within Nebo School District to help enrich student learning. Get Away Today offers deals to vacation spots such as Disneyland, San Diego, Florida and Hawaii. Pictured are Get Away Today’s Client Relations Director Jennifer Tanner (at left) and Lana Hiskey, community relations specialist for Nebo School District.