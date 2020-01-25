Express Employment Professionals at 324 N. Main, Spanish Fork, was welcomed as the newest member of the Spanish Fork Salem Area Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon cutting held Jan. 16. As one of the leading staffing agencies in North America, Express Employment Professionals works with job seekers to help them find the right job for their skills and experience. The company also provides employment services and workforce solutions to employers in the community. They can be reached at 801-900-6268.