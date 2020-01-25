The cost of parking for recreational vehicles at Spanish Fork City facilities was raised from $20 per night to $25 during the Spanish Fork City Council meeting Jan. 7.
The fees were last raised in 2017; that was also a $5 increase.
Dale Robinson, director of Spanish Fork City Parks and Recreation, told the council his department periodically reviews its rates. A rate increase would usually be discussed during a budget session, but his staff felt action was needed now because many people make reservations for RV spots at the beginning of the year.
A staff report provided to the council stated that Spanish Fork was behind the market in the rates it charged for RV parking, especially since the Spanish Fork sites provide water and power hookups.
The report pointed out that county facilities charge $20 per night but have no hookups.
“Diamond Fork is $24,” stated the report. “Private facilities include Utah State Park which is at $30, Lakeside RV is at $39.50 and Springville KOA is at $50.”
“We felt like since we were running behind in terms of the market value of what we’re renting those for, we propose that we raise those from $20 to $25 per night,” Robinson said.
The report recommended the rate be applied to all three city facilities that provide RV parking: Canyon View Park, the gun club and the fairgrounds.
The city council approved the increase unanimously.