A group of approximately 10 cows escaped from their pasture north of Spanish Fork’s Canyon Creek commercial development on Monday morning, ending up in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 1206 Canyon Creek Parkway. Police were called to the scene at approximately 8:50 a.m. to help corral the cows and prevent them from continuing on to cross the U.S. 6 highway. Police officers were able to track down the cows’ owner and the animals were returned to their pasture, where a damaged fence had allowed them to escape. Above, the cows are shown crossing Market Place Drive from Lowe’s to Walmart.