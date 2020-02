Congratulations to Diamond Fork Junior High School in Spanish Fork and its School Public Relations Ambassador Bart Thompson for earning the Nebo School District #Hashtag Award. This award is given to schools that communicate to their parents and students, in a variety of ways, the events and important news items happening at school. Diamond Fork Junior has posted approximately 40 stories a month or 10 a week. Also, the school has a large percentage of its student enrollment connected on social media to get the latest news from the school.