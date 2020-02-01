It may be February, but the time has come to start planning for Spanish Fork City’s biggest summer event: Fiesta Days.
Applications and entry forms are now available on the Fiesta Days website, sffiestadays.com. Those willing to volunteer their time to help with Fiesta Days activities may sign up at the site as well.
This year’s Fiesta Days will begin on July 11 with a softball tournament, but the activities will really get going the next week with the Kickball Challenge on July 14 and the Baby Contest on July 15. The Grand Parade will be held the next week on Friday, July 24.
Because Pioneer Day falls on a Friday this year, activities such as the carnival, food vendors and a craft fair will continue on Saturday, July 25.
A complete calendar of events can be found on the website.
As of today, applications for participating in the 2020 Grand Parade are available on the website. Applications to participate in the children’s parade are also available.
Entry forms have been posted for the following events: the Baby Contest (July 15), the Car Show (July 20) and Spanish Fork’s Got Talent (July 23). Performers may also now apply to provide entertainment on July 24 at the City Park.
Vendors – selling food or crafts – wishing to participate in various Fiesta Days activities may now apply on the site.
Registration forms for the following sporting events are also now available online: the Men’s Softball Tournament, the Pickleball Tournament, the Kickball Challenge, the Spikeball Tournament, the Speedy Spaniard 10K Race, the Speedy Spaniard Mile Run and the Tennis Tournament.
Sponsors are currently being sought for Fiesta Days activities. Those interested in being a Fiesta Days sponsor may also fill out a form at sffiestadays.com.