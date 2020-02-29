Members of the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo Committee had a little rodeo fun with local elementary school students last week while encouraging them to read.
Representatives of the committee visited 10 elementary schools in three days to present assemblies and announce the beginning of the committee’s 2020 reading program. Through the program, students keep track of the minutes they read during the month of March, then report those minutes to their teachers.
In the end, those who have read the most will be declared winners and receive prizes.
This is the fourth year the committee has conducted the reading program, said Nick Hanks, chairman of the Fiesta Days Rodeo. The program began after former Spanish Fork Mayor Wayne Andersen was approached by a teacher who had a class interested in reading Western novels and books.
The mayor had the idea to take the program to all the elementary schools in Spanish Fork, Hanks said.
In 2018, students at Spanish Fork elementary schools read a total of 2,038,194 minutes during the program. In 2019, the total was 2,050,745 minutes.
“Our goal this year is to make sure we beat this, we read more minutes,” Spanish Fork Parks and Recreation Director Dale Robinson said to students during an assembly Feb. 24 at Park Elementary School.
Hanks said at the end of the contest, a winner will be declared in each grade at each elementary school. Those winners will each receive two tickets to the 2020 Fiesta Days Rodeo.
Two grand prize winners will be selected from each school, and each of those winners will receive a pair of Justin Boots, a pair of Wrangler jeans and a Resistol hat donated by those companies.
New to the reading program this year is a traveling trophy that will go to the school that has the most minutes read per student. The school will then keep the trophy to display until next year’s reading program is held.
As part of introducing the reading program, the rodeo committee members described the various events that are held as part of the rodeo and what they entail. They also described the responsibilities of the rodeo queens, the rodeo clown and the bullfighters.
Students got a taste of the competition as they watched classmates participate in a few timed games, including a race to see which student could make it from one end of the gym to the other in the least amount of time while wearing five cowboy hats on their head.
Hanks said a big part of the program is getting the next generation excited about rodeo.
“Spanish Fork is getting more and more urban. It used to be rural. A lot of people had a horse in their backyard, and those days are kind of going away,” Hanks said. “So it’s important that these students and young kids learn about our Western way of life and our Western heritage here in Spanish Fork.”