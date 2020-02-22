Registration is now open for a variety of landscape design courses to be offered by the Central Utah Water Conservancy District.
All courses will be taught at the district, located at 1426 E. 750 North, Building 2, Orem, and are free of charge. To register, visit cuwcd.com or call the district office at 801-226-7100.
The available courses are as follows:
Introduction to Landscapes: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 to 11 a.m.
Getting ready to install or upgrade your landscape? This introductory design class will show you the basics of how to landscape where you live.
Learn what you can do to give your yard more curb appeal and reduce maintenance at the same time.
Localscapes University: Saturday, March 7, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Learn how to apply the Localscapes method correctly to ensure you achieve all the benefits it can provide.
The five steps will be covered in detail including landscape layout, irrigation basics, planting and maintenance.
Design Workshop: Saturday, March 14, 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Creating a good landscape plan is one of the most important steps to achieving a beautiful and functional landscape. This workshop is for those who have taken Localscapes University and want extra help laying out their design.
You will be taken through a guided design process that covers the elements of a localscape, and you should leave with a basic design drawn on paper.
Attending Localscapes University before taking this workshop is required. Attendees must bring a base map of their property drawn to scale.
Planting Bed Design: Saturday, March 21, 10 to 11 a.m.
Once you have all the spaces laid out in your yard and have determined where all the planting beds are going to be, it’s time to plan out what will be going in those beds.
This class will help you gain a better understanding of how to design your planting beds by addressing principles such as bloom time, color schemes, plant groupings, mature size and more.
Sprinkler Crash Course: Saturday, March 28, 10 to 11 a.m.
This introductory workshop is for those who want to gain a better understanding of sprinkler systems and what they are comprised of. Come and learn about different sprinkler types and sprinkler parts as well as the tools needed to work with them.
Learn how to fix broken sprinklers, and discover how easy it is to convert existing sprinklers to drip irrigation.