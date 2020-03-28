With the spread of COVID-19, grocery stores have been packed with people getting toilet paper and other supplies. Several local grocery stores have set aside special hours each week for seniors, those with disabilities or those who are immunocompromised to help them avoid the crowds.
Costco
Costco has temporarily set apart one hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays for members who are over the age of 60 or have physical disabilities.
Senior-only hours: 8-9 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
Location: 273 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork
Walmart
Walmart stores nationwide are setting aside one hour every Tuesday before the stores open for customers aged 60 years of age and older.
Seniors-only hours: 6-7 a.m. Tuesdays
Locations: Walmart Supercenter, 1206 N Canyon Creek Pkwy., Spanish Fork; and Walmart Neighborhood Market, 898 S. 2550 East, Spanish Fork
Macey’s
Macey’s is offering special shopping hours for anyone over the age of 60. The stores will offer that group one hour of designated shopping time prior to current store hours every day.
Senior-only hours: 1 hour prior to open daily, depends on store’s regular opening time
Location: 187 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork