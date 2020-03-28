Drivers enjoying the Mount Nebo National Scenic Byway — also known as the Nebo Loop — can now have a more informative and interactive experience through accessing a free guided tour through a phone app.
The app, called TravelStorys, was created by TravelStorysGPS. This company assists organizations in creating what it calls “high-quality, mini-podcast-like audio content” that plays on visitors’ mobile devices while they are enjoying various travel destinations and routes.
While utilizing the app and driving the Nebo Loop, drivers will hear audio describing specific locations and providing information about them. The audio is GPS-triggered and begins automatically as drivers reach certain locations. The tour is downloaded before the trip begins, eliminating the need for cell service or Wi-Fi.
Images, videos and web links are also provided as part of the tour.
“The app allows you to explore the byway at your own pace. There’s no hurry,” said Jill Spencer, city planner and scenic byway coordinator for Payson City. “You can enjoy a two-hour drive listening to the tour or spend five or six hours exploring the area.”
Multiple partners with an interest in promoting the Mount Nebo National Scenic Byway were involved in creating the app with TravelStorysGPS, including Payson and Nephi cities, Utah and Juab counties, the U.S. Forest Service, Explore Utah Valley, the Juab Travel Council and the Utah Office of Tourism.
Spencer said much of the tour’s audio already existed; the U.S. Forest Service had created an audio tour of the Nebo Loop in the late 1990s that was available on a compact disc. Travelers could pick them up at visitors’ centers in Payson and Nephi, then listen as they drove. There were two versions of the tour: one for those headed south and one for those headed north.
Some of the tour content required updating and new information was added. “Overall, we didn’t have to do a lot to update the tour,” Spencer said. “The time-consuming task was testing it because we had to make sure that they (the audio clips) triggered in the right location.”
The new tour was two weeks away from launching when the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain wildfires broke out in September of 2018. The tour was put on hold until the fires could be put out and the damage assessed.
As a result, however, the U.S. Forest Service created an additional story site on the tour where the fires are discussed along with the importance of fires to an ecosystem.
The Mount Nebo National Scenic Byway tour was first released last fall so it would be available to people enjoying the fall colors, but it was an informal launch as the tour was still undergoing testing. Spencer said there are plans underway for an event in May or June that will formally launch and publicize the tour.
“We would like to organize a weekend event, or at least a day event, where city officials and partner representatives engage with the public and encourage them to share the app, share the story and get excited about it,” Spencer said.
In the meantime, the tour is available for use by downloading the TravelStorys app onto a mobile device, then searching in the app for the Mount Nebo National Scenic Byway.
Shanna Memmott, a Juab Travel Council board member, said the tour provides information that will be interesting to both visitors and locals.
“I think it kind of brings the byway to life,” Memmott said. “A lot of times, you miss those beautiful spots if you’re not really paying attention, and so as that’s triggered, it allows you to know if there’s a place to go look.”
In the future, the app can be expanded to include more information. Spencer said some additional locations have already been identified for potential inclusion on the tour.
There’s also an opportunity to advertise events in Payson and Nephi as the app can be set up to present different information depending on the time of year.
While the app’s purpose is to attract visitors to the scenic byway, that can lead to problems as traffic and use of canyon facilities increases.
“It’s a double-edged sword because it’s also our backyard,” Spencer said, “and residents of Payson and Nephi and Juab County, they are very protective of these areas.”
However, the app can also provide a way to educate visitors about the beautiful areas along the byway and how to protect them.
“One of the things we’d like to focus on as we expand the tour is to share how we can be better stewards of the land,” Spencer said. “The app provides an opportunity to keep the information relevant as we share our story with our byway visitors.”