The Holi Festival of Colors originally planned for March 28 and 29 in Spanish Fork has been postponed until Sept. 19 and 20.
Tickets purchased for the March dates will be honored for the September dates. Those who have purchased tickets are encouraged to hold on to them until September.
The annual Holi Festival of Colors typical attracts thousands of people to the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple located at 311 W. 8500 South, Spanish Fork. Activities include interactive dance, live mantra bands, DJ’s, yoga instruction and food.
For more information, visit festivalofcolorsusa.com.