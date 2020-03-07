In-N-Out Burger will be the first business to locate in a new 4-acre development in Spanish Fork that was once home to a Gold’s Gym and a Storehouse Market.
“Spanish Fork is a fantastic community and we definitely look forward to having this great location in the Utah Valley to serve our customers,” said Carl Arena, vice president of real estate & development for In-N-Out Burger.
Located at 795 E. 800 North, the property is owned by RRBC Leasing, a company owned by brothers Ron and Randy Dallin. Buildings that were on the property have been razed and work has begun on infrastructure that will support the new development coming to the now-empty land.
Ron Dallin said the development will be known as “795,” a name referring to its address. The development has room for four building sites.
“We’re going to maintain all of the property and we’ll lease some of the pads out, and then we’ll have some build-to-suit property as well,” Dallin said. “But we plan on keeping the property.”
Buildings constructed on the property will have a “high-class, high-end architectural look,” Dallin said, and the area will be nicely landscaped.
“We want to bring very strong retailers into it,” he said, “and hopefully it will benefit the people of Spanish Fork and the whole southern Utah County community.”
Arena said it is too early in the process to say when construction will begin on the Spanish Fork In-N-Out Burger. However, once construction begins on a new In-N-Out location, it generally takes about five months to build the restaurant and open for business.
In-N-Out Burger currently operates 10 locations in Utah.
Ron Dallin said the brothers have several parties interested in locating in the 795 development and hope to have a couple of businesses open in the development by the end of the year.
The Dallins have owned the property at 795 E. 800 North for nearly 50 years. It was vacant land until the Dallins built Storehouse Market there.
“When we built that back in 1977, there really wasn’t anything around us. The people that put in the fire sprinkling system, they asked us about two days before we opened, ‘Where are all the people?’” Ron Dallin said. “We just said, ‘Well, they’ll come.’ And they did.”
Storehouse Market closed on Dec. 31, 1999. In June of 2000, Gold’s Gym began operating in the building, and that business continued to lease the property from the Dallins until the fall of 2018.
Over the years, the Dallins have purchased an additional five pieces of property adjacent to the Storehouse Market. Four of those properties had houses that have been torn down.
The brothers have long anticipated they would redevelop the property, and when the gym decided to leave their building, they decided to move forward with their plans in earnest.
“It became clear the best thing to do was just clear the building and start fresh,” Ron Dallin said.
The Dallins have roots in Spanish Fork; their parents, Jay and Marie Dallin, were raised in the city and their grandparents lived here as well.
“We’ve just got a long history in Spanish Fork. We’ve always kind of considered it kind of our home,” Ron Dallin said, who moved to Provo when he was 5 years old.
He thanked Spanish Fork Mayor Steve Leifson and city staff for their help as the Dallins made plans for redeveloping their property.
“How grateful we are for their support and guidance over the years,” Dallin said.