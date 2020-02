Kneaders Bakery & Café at 531 E. 1000 North in Spanish Fork has been named the February Business of the Month by the Spanish Fork Salem Area Chamber of Commerce. Kneaders Bakery & Café has been a member of the chamber since 2016 and is known for its delicious bread and soup and fantastic pastries. The business has catered many of the chamber’s Noon Networking Luncheons and has donated to many chamber events since joining the chamber. Kneaders even donated the catering for more 100 golfers during the Spanish Fork Rotary Club/Chamber scholarship golf tournament.