During the Bills & Bagels legislative town hall meeting held Feb. 8 at the Nebo School District offices in Spanish Fork, local lawmakers greeted their constituents over a hot breakfast and updated them on the current Utah legislative season.
The breakfast was sponsored by the Central Utah Clinic and hosted by the Spanish Fork Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, the Springville-Mapleton Chamber of Commerce and the Payson Santaquin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The guest legislators were Sen. Deidre Henderson, Rep. Norm Thurston, Rep. Francis Gibson, Rep. Mike McKell and Rep. Marc Roberts, who discussed upcoming bills regarding polygamy, taxes, education and lowering the cost of insulin.
Henderson used the opportunity to explain her rationale for her upcoming bill decriminalizing polygamy. In order to enforce the current law, adult polygamists would be rounded up and thousands of children would be placed in foster care, she explained.
“It hasn’t ended polygamy. What it’s done is enabled abuse,” Henderson said.
Rep. Norm Thurston spoke about the bill reducing the cost of insulin, stating that it is moving along quickly, but it is being held a little longer to get backing from health insurance companies rather than fighting them.
“We had all the votes that we needed. We just wanted to increase support from health insurance up front so it can slide right through the rest of the process,” he said.
Several of the lawmakers also responded to questions and concerns regarding U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney’s vote to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power.
“We’re all frustrated with Sen. Romney,” Henderson said to one attendee.
Rep. Francis D. Gibson also expressed his disagreement with Romney, but said he supported Romney’s right to vote how he saw fit and gave him “big kudos” for flying out from Washington, D.C., late on Feb. 5 and discussing his vote with Utah legislators early the next morning.
When Gibson said he would vote against the filed bills for recalling senators and for censuring Romney, a cheer went up in the audience. Rep. Mike McKell also said he would vote against the filed bills for recalling senators and the bill to censure Romney for his vote.
“I don’t agree with the vote, but recall is blatantly unconstitutional,” he said. “We can all call Romney’s staff and praise him or express concern.”
Among other issues discussed was the divide between trade education and mainstream education in high schools and universities and in careers that require certification no matter how much informal experience the worker already has in the field.
The idea is to make credits transferable between technical education and non-technical education, McKell said. He is pushing for bringing together local colleges to create a more unified approach to higher education. Thurston supports competency-based requirements for jobs rather than license-based requirements.
The representatives discussed more financial-based laws involving taxes, prohibition of hunting and fishing licenses for people who have not paid child support, and a law banning litigation abuse during divorces.
To conclude the meeting, the lawmakers encouraged the attendees to reach out to them and visit them at the state capitol and become a bigger part of the process.
“It’s fascinating how many times my mind has changed because of an email from you,” Henderson said to the audience. “We could not do this without you.”
The next Bills & Bagels in South County event will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 a.m. at the Nebo School District offices.