On Thursday, Spanish Fork author Cami Murdock Jensen will release her second book in a series featuring a teenage superheroine suffering from chronic illness.
Jensen is heavily involved in all things creative in her community as a playwright, composer, director, teacher and board member of the Spanish Fork Arts Council. She came up with the idea for the Arch Mage series six years ago just before her daughter Rachael was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
“She was about 13 when she started getting migraines. We took her to doctor after doctor after doctor, but no one had any idea what to do,” Jensen said in a recent interview. “Nobody had any answers.”
Shortly after, her oldest son had a stroke. The doctors soon discovered that the family shares a genetic defect, a MTHFR gene mutation that inhibits the way their bodies process folic acid. This genetic issue has affected all of Jensen’s kids in one way or another.
Around the same time, a tidal wave of superhero movies were coming out. Jensen looked at this plethora of physically strong heroes and then looked at her creative daughter whose legs would frequently give way, and she had an idea.
“I thought, this problem may never go away. There really needs to be a hero whose strong point is not giving up,” Jensen said.
So, she decided to make her own. She created Agnes Ann Cavanaugh, a young girl who survived an explosion as a baby and has Rachael Jensen’s seemingly undiagnosable symptoms, as well as creativity, bravery, and magical mental abilities.
It took Jensen two years to finish the book, and she never expected it to be published. It was just a labor of love between her and her daughter, but when she finished, her daughter loved it.
“My daughter is very creative,” Jensen said. “We both like parables and symbolism, so when I gave it to her, she ate it up.”
Jensen’s husband, Ken, saw how much the book helped their daughter and found an editor and illustrator to publish the book and make it accessible.
In the first book, First Earth, Agnes uses her courage and her powers to overcome a dark power and save two worlds, but she also has to learn to accept herself as she is—scars and all.
In the second, Second Earth, she will confront a force causing deadly earthquakes and learn that she can grow more than she ever thought possible, with a little help from her friend Temnon and his shapeshifting cat.
“It falls into the category of books for people who never really got over the end of Harry Potter and need something more,” Jensen said.
The family-friendly series will eventually have five books; the third is already written, and the fourth is under construction. You can find the first book and pre-order the second on Amazon.
The launch party for Second Earth will be at the Provo Library this Thursday at 6 p.m.