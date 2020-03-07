As the 2020 Legislative Session draws to a close, a second Bills and Bagels event was held the morning of Feb. 29 at the Nebo School District offices in Spanish Fork, allowing the public to hear from their local legislators.
The event was sponsored by the Spanish Fork Salem Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Springville-Mapleton Chamber of Commerce, the Payson Salem Area Chamber of Commerce and Revere Health.
In attendance were Rep. Marc Roberts, Rep. Francis Gibson, Rep. Mike McKell, Sen. David Hinkins and Sen. Deidre Henderson. Each was given time to introduce themselves and talk about legislation being considered at the Capitol.
Hinkins talked about the status of Utah changing to daylight savings time and never going back. Currently, it would take more than just Utah to make the decision as other surrounding states would also have to elect for the change.
McKell is working to bring higher education together to keep technical schools and universities working on the same page throughout the state. This would assist students in both types of education to obtain the same funding and help from the state as they choose different career paths.
By having both types of schools involved with the same governing board, it would be easier to get funding where it is needed without the competition for funds there is now.
He is also working to make it harder for telemarketers to continue calling people even after they have signed up on the do-not-call list. He wants to add a trouble cause to current legislation that would have more teeth in it and consequences if the calls continue.
One of Gibson’s projects has been to put forth legislation creating quality apprenticeships for high school students. This would make it so when the students leave school, they could go right into the work force with a good job or even use their apprenticeship as a jumping-off point for college that would be funded through the program and business they had been working for.
Roberts has put forth a bill that would end interstate compacts so states were not in a competition amongst themselves when it comes to getting new businesses to locate within their borders. There always seems to be so many tax incentives to lure big business in that no state is winning in the end, he said.
Robert said he feels businesses will locate where it is advantageous for them to be because it helps their business, whether it is through a good work force, a great location or other reasons, and they don’t have to receive huge tax incentives to make that state their home.
McKell spoke about gun bills and his stance on the Second Amendment. He is completely in favor of the Second Amendment, the Constitution and the right to bear arms. He wants the power of gun control to remain with the state.
Henderson gave an update on the insulin bill that has passed the House of Representatives and now will move on to the Senate. She is working hard to make sure this gets though in this session as it will keep the costs of insulin down for those who are dependent daily upon it.
The bill would give pharmacies the ability to provide insulin to someone whose prescription has expired. It also will not allow companies to pay more than what state employees currently pay for insulin, which is around $25 to $30 per vial. This would greatly help people who are paying hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars per month for a drug they cannot do without.
There are many things happening in the Legislature this year, and local representatives are doing all they can to keep local issues in mind and part of their discussions.