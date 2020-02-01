Splashes of color adorned the walls of the auditorium hallway at Maple Mountain High School recently as student works were displayed as part of the annual Maple Mountain Visual Arts Show.
The hall, lined with more than 200 watercolors, pastels, acrylics, photos and ceramic offerings, displayed the creativity of Maple Mountain art students.
“The MMHS art show is always such a treat for me. I love being able to see all the talent and dedicated hard work that our students create,” said Jethro Gillespie, a visual arts educator for MMHS.
Jurors recognized 20 pieces of artwork with awards. Gillespie said he would like to thank the Parent-Teacher Student Club which provides “awesome treats for the award winners.” He added, “We feel the love in this community.”
Sixteen juniors’ and seniors’ artwork will now move forward to the 48th annual Utah All-State High School Art Show. This juried exhibition is held at the Springville Museum of Art.
A public reception for the all-state show will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exhibition will run through March 20 and will be available for viewing during normal museum hours of operation.
The information handout for the Annual Utah All-State High School Art Show states the show’s goal is “to foster original visual art among Utah teenagers by providing a professional forum for student artists. For many students, this exhibition will be their first taste of competition, something they will encounter in their future art careers in college and later in the professional world.”
Gillespie said the show is like the visual art equivalent to other clubs’ and sports’ state competitions. “It’s a very prestigious and important event for students who get accepted into this show,” he said.
Students can list their artwork for sale in the show, and some awards include cash prizes. The Utah Division of Arts and Museums will choose pieces of art from the exhibition for a traveling show that will stop in various cities across Utah.
Select artwork will have a special day of recognition at the Utah State Capitol Building. Utah’s congressional districts’ first-place awards will hang for one year in Washington, D.C.
Last year, the all-state art show had 1,016 entries and only 337 were accepted.
Dr. Gillespie summed up the importance of the Maple Mountain Visual Arts Show: “I think an exhibition or presentation is a vital part of the creative process. I’ve found that when students know that their work has a place to be shown, it actually changes the whole approach to learning and working in our visual arts classes.”