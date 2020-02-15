The Natural Resources Conservation Service, Utah County and several local municipalities will hold an open house Tuesday, Feb. 18, to address concerns and questions regarding planned attempts to mitigate mudslides and other threats caused by area wildfires.
The open house will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. at the Elk Ridge City Hall, 80 E. Park Drive, Elk Ridge. It will begin with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. followed by an open house-style meeting where attendees can visit one on one with project representatives.
“We want to provide a forum for the community to ask questions and give them an update” regarding the mitigation project, said Utah County Emergency Manager Peter Quittner.
In the summer of 2018, the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain wildfires caused extensive watershed damage to mountainous terrains in southern Utah County. The resulting storm run-off from burn scars created potential hazards to public safety and property such as flooding and contamination of water supplies.
Utah County has been working with the NRCS as well as the cities of Elk Ridge, Payson, Santaquin, Spanish Fork and Woodland Hills to assess the damage and create a plan to mitigate it.
Quittner said efforts to address threats caused by the wildfires have been going on essentially since the fires occurred.
Representatives from Utah County, the NRCS and southern Utah County communities have spent time in areas affected by the fires assessing the damage and potential hazards. That information was used to create damage survey reports that were submitted to the NRCS.
Based on those reports, federal funding was approved through the NRCS’s Emergency Watershed Protection program to design and construct mitigation measures to address these threats.
Quittner said the overall mitigation project is expected to cost about $12 million, with the federal funds covering about $9 million of that amount.
Two engineering firms have been hired to work on the project and design solutions, he said. Representatives of the firms will be present at the Feb. 18 meeting to answer questions.
The plans for mitigation work in the affected watershed areas are nearing completion; the meeting is an opportunity for the public to ask questions about how the work will proceed and to comment on the plans, Quittner said.
Survey work is already being done in the affected areas, and Quittner said the project work will be completed this year. Residents may not see a lot of the work occurring as much of it will take place in remote areas that don’t experience a lot of traffic.
Those who cannot attend the meeting may leave written feedback at ucwatershed.com or send their comments to Andy Neff by mail at The Langdon Group, 466 N. 900 West, Kaysville, UT 84037, by phone at 435-213-2872, or by email at email@utahcountywatershed.com. Written comments must be postmarked by March 5.