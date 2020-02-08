On Jan. 28, a small model of a planned larger statue of former Utah State Sen. Martha Hughes Cannon was unveiled at the Utah State Capitol.
The event gave lawmakers, artists and Cannon’s descendants a sneak peek at what the larger statue will look like when it is placed in the National Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. The statue will represent the state of Utah.
Ben Hammond, the statue’s award-winning sculptor, unveiled the model in the House chamber to a standing ovation – the second ever, according to Speaker Brad Wilson.
Cannon was a pioneer, a polygamist wife, a doctor and a women’s rights advocate. She became the first female state senator in the United States in 1896, beating her own husband who was also running.
She also helped put white women’s right to vote in the Utah Constitution.
She represents the history of the forward-thinking, pioneering spirit unique to Utah, said Utah Sen. Deidre Henderson, who served as co-chair of the Martha Hughes Cannon Oversight Committee and represents Spanish Fork.
“Utah was the first state to get women the right to vote. It was the first state to elect a woman into the Senate. That’s something we need to remember. That’s significant for the state of Utah and for the country,” Henderson said.
It’s also significant for the Spanish Fork community in particular as a city with a cemetery full of pioneers, Henderson said.
“My ancestors are among them,” she said. “It’s easy these days. It’s an election year. We go out and vote. But our pioneer ancestors helped pave that way for us.”
Cannon, as one of those pioneers, will replace the statue of Philo T. Farnsworth, inventor of the television, which currently stands in the U.S. Capitol representing Utah along with a statue of Brigham Young.
Farnsworth may potentially re-enter the Capitol representing Idaho.
“I always felt like Philo T. Farnsworth was ours. Now I’m helping kick him out and set things straight. Hopefully Idaho claims him and he gets put in the right place,” said Hammond, who is an Idaho native.
Hammond was selected as the project’s sculptor after an intense nationwide competition. He brought out Cannon’s quiet power through a strong contrapposto with subtle, humble hand placement, focusing on the power of her humble religious convictions.
“People think Latter-day Saints are backwards hillbillies with women who are barefoot and pregnant,” he said. “But Martha wasn’t successful in spite of her religion; she was successful because of those convictions. She wanted to become something and religion helped her.”
The committee plans to place the statue in early August, just in time for the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. This year also marks 150 years since white Utah women gained the right to vote.
“2020 marks a very big year for women’s suffrage,” said Rep. Karen Kwan during the unveiling. “(Utah was) a leader from the very beginning.”
However, while Utah started off strong, the committee discovered that there have only been a total of 28 other women elected to the state Senate.
“While we made great strides and progress at the beginning, we’ve slowed down after that,” Henderson said. “It’s really important to help our people remember where we came from.”