Spanish Fork Fairgrounds stock
The Spanish Fork Fairgrounds are photographed in Spanish Fork, Friday, July 15, 2016. CHRIS SAMUELS, Daily Herald.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Utah Elks Veterans Program will host its annual Music from the Heart event, which benefits veterans and their families.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, Spanish Fork. The event will include music from Utah Cowboy Poets as well as food and drink.

Admission is $2 with all proceeds going to benefit Utah veterans. The Diamond Fork Riding Club will have burgers, chips and drinks available.

The food is free for veterans; others are asked to make a $5 donation.

A large drawing for prizes will also be held during the event. To make a donation or for more information, contact Robert Pagnani at pagnanir@gmail.com.