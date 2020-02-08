On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Utah Elks Veterans Program will host its annual Music from the Heart event, which benefits veterans and their families.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, Spanish Fork. The event will include music from Utah Cowboy Poets as well as food and drink.
Admission is $2 with all proceeds going to benefit Utah veterans. The Diamond Fork Riding Club will have burgers, chips and drinks available.
The food is free for veterans; others are asked to make a $5 donation.
A large drawing for prizes will also be held during the event. To make a donation or for more information, contact Robert Pagnani at pagnanir@gmail.com.