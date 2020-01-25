For 20 Christmases, Nebo Credit Union — with the help of local businesses and community members — has participated in “Warm the Soles,” a fundraiser organized to provide new shoes for students.
Beginning in 1999 with only 25 pairs of shoes, the effort has grown to providing 1,248 pairs of shoes for students in 46 schools.
During the latest Christmas season, Nebo Credit Union had 20 employees, nine children and eight Famous Footwear employees from the Spanish Fork store who helped with shopping for the shoes.
“For many students, this will be the only wrapped Christmas gift they receive,” said Mary Ann Eyres of Nebo Credit Union. “We are grateful we can help play a part in helping brighten their lives this Christmas season.”
With planning for the effort beginning each January, teachers search for students in need, obtain their shoe size and send the information to Nebo Credit Union. Nebo Credit Union employees then purchase the shoes right before Christmas.
After the shoes have been wrapped, they are delivered to the appropriate school.
East Meadows Elementary School, Rees Elementary School and Spanish Fork Junior High School all donated the money earned through the schools’ Penny Wars. FBLA students and marketing classes at Maple Mountain High School helped wrap the shoes.
Additionally, Nebo Credit Union customers had the option of deferring a loan payment to donate money to Warm the Soles.