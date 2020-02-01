The Nebo Education Foundation awarded grants to employees at three Spanish Fork schools during January.
Foundation board members meet each month to review and award grant requests as well as consider fundraising avenues and other items that advance the educational opportunities of Nebo School District students.
Receiving grants in January were Jesse Roberts, a history teacher at Spanish Fork High School; Penny McEntire, a literacy coach at East Meadows Elementary School; and Karen Leavitt, an instructional coach at Larsen Elementary School.
The Nebo Education Foundation functions through generous donations made by individuals and businesses.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to see the full cycle of how the Nebo Education Foundation is involved in helping the students of Nebo School District,” said Foundation Board President Stacy Nance. “After we receive funds from the community, we review grant proposals from dedicated teachers who have specific classroom needs. Then we are able to award a grant to that teacher who uses those resources to enrich the educational experience for our students.”
Roberts said his foundation grant will allow him to purchase class sets of graphic novels to help teach his students about the Japanese internment during World War II.
“After attending a conference on historical literacy, I really wanted an opportunity for my students to experience important events using these resources,” Roberts said. “The visual characteristics of these novels allow students more opportunity to analyze and explore their own ideas instead of just repeating what was written by someone else. My students are excited, and I can’t wait to see the results.”
The East Meadows Elementary grant will go toward purchasing high-quality books at various reading levels for students to take home each evening.
“Students are highly motivated when they have appropriate, text-level reading material as well as books that are of high interest,” McEntire said. “This grant will enable us to add to our library to get books in the hands of students.”
The Larsen Elementary grant will go toward purchasing books for the school’s guided reading library.
“Many of the books in that library are outdated, worn out beyond repair and very sad-looking,” Leavitt said. “We’re so excited to be able to buy books that will be exciting and motivational for our students to read and our teachers to use in small groups. Every student in our school will have access to these new books.”
The Nebo Education Foundation functions through generous donations made by individuals and businesses. Anyone interested in donating to the Nebo Education Foundation should contact Lana Hiskey by email at lana.hiskey@nebo.edu, by phone at 801-354-7400 or by mail 350 S. Main, Spanish Fork, UT 84660. Donations may also be made online at: nebo.edu/foundation/donate.