Lydia Keel, a ninth-grader from Spanish Fork Junior High School, has been named the winner of the National PTA Reflections Theme Search Contest for 2021-22.
Keel’s suggested theme – “I Will Change the World By …” – will now serve as the theme of the National 2021-22 PTA Reflections contest.
Every year, students across the nation submit theme suggestions for upcoming National PTA Reflections contests. One student’s theme is selected as the winner by a team of National PTA volunteers.
The winning student is awarded $100, national recognition and the honor of inspiring hundreds of thousands of artists across the nation as they participate in the Reflections program.
Keel’s theme was selected from nearly 100 entries from 24 states.
The Utah PTA stated they are thrilled that one of Utah’s own has won this recognition.
Another honor for Nebo School District is that four out of the five national finalists are students at Spanish Fork Junior High. One was Keel; the other three are: “The Weight of Words” — Kacie Slade; “Tomorrow is a New Beginning” — Mekeli Clark; and “I Can Help Others By...” — Cambry Wangsgard.