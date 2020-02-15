Ten years ago, exiting I-15 into Spanish Fork had a much different view than it does today. As the skyline of this old farming town has matured into a bustling city of approximately 40,000 residents, a sharp incline from the 15,000 or so noted in 1995, new amenities have seemed inevitable to many.
“Spanish Fork is not going to go back to being a small town. You have Main Street still and many of the smaller community things like fairs,” longtime resident Ladd Muirbrook said when asked about the changes around town.
“And I think the city has done a pretty good job managing. I don’t want to be completely isolated from movies, shopping and dining options. Why not spend the money here? With growth around you,’’ he continued, “you must bring in options or else spending will go to another city’s tax base.”
Some residents don’t share his sentiment, though. Ronda Marshall, a 14-year resident of Spanish Fork, said, “I miss Spanish Fork being a smaller community. It has grown so much since we first moved here. I still love Spanish Fork, but I wish the growth would slow down.”
A slower-paced lifestyle seems to be the appeal of Spanish Fork for many residents, especially those who remember the days before ground was broken on Costco or the simple excitement of stopping in for a bag of penny candy and a soda at Johnny’s (now Sip’n, but they still have penny candy).
A lot of longtime residents recognize the nostalgia of such a small town and feel conflicted. Many are caught between missing the way it used to be and loving the convenience of closer shopping, dining and entertainment.
Resident Brandi Wilkinson drove home that point. “I do love that there are more places to shop, eat and play,” she said. “However, parts of me are sad that beautiful farmland is being replaced with buildings. I am also heartbroken that there are beautiful vintage homes being torn down.”
Tradition is an important facet of the culture for many Spanish Fork residents, and when something is important, as human beings we can get protective of it. But Spanish Fork is growing rapidly, both in population and retail space, and where residents were once skeptical of breaking ground on new developments, it seems some minds are changing with the landscape.
“I have loved all the new developments in Spanish Fork,” said Jamie Taylor, a resident of Spanish Fork’s west side. “I know people are afraid of losing the small-town feel, but I think the developments just enhance that feel by allowing everyone to be able to shop and play in our own town instead of having to travel outside of our city boundaries to do so.”
Implying that the new developments have created even more community-centered options, Taylor continued, “I run into friends and neighbors almost every day in town. I feel like having all of the new shops and development here gives us the best of both worlds.”
Though development has popped up left and right over the last 10 years, more change is imminent. Last spring, ground was broken for several new shops and restaurants in the area surrounding the Neighborhood Walmart. Construction continues in the area of the Canyon Creek Shopping Center.
It’s true that Spanish Fork has taken a sharp turn in developmental changes over the last decade. The town motto states boldly, “Spanish Fork: Pride and Progress,” suggesting that maybe we can have the best of both worlds.
As some residents wrestle with the inner conflict of watching the old ways shift, there are a few things most residents can all agree on: first, that the only thing that will never change is that life is always changing, and second, that new shopping centers or not, Spanish Fork is home.