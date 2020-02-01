Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Sorenson Legacy Awards for Excellence in Arts Education.
These annual awards recognize outstanding arts educators and programs in Utah’s public schools. They are sponsored by the Utah State Board of Education, Art Works for Kids and the Sorenson Legacy Foundation.
Nominations will be accepted in the following categories:
- Dance Instruction (elementary of secondary)
- Drama Instruction (elementary of secondary)
- Music Instruction (elementary of secondary)
- Visual Arts Instruction (elementary of secondary)
- Elementary Arts Integration
- Exemplary Arts Program or Initiative
- Exemplary Arts Education Administration
Administrators, teachers, parents, students, and other community members are all welcome to submit a nomination. Nominees must be licensed, public school educators. Individuals are not allowed to nominate themselves. We also encourage re-nomination of those who may have been previously nominated but not selected.
Nominations will be accepted through March 2. To submit a nomination, visit https://schools.utah.gov/curr/finearts.
Philanthropist Beverley Taylor Sorenson worked tirelessly to promote the arts as an avenue for Utah’s students to develop voice, sustain engagement in school and evoke reflection and response.
The Sorenson Legacy Awards for Excellence in Arts Education recognize the essential nature of education in the arts for Utah’s students, distinguish those educators who embrace the arts with excellence in their practice and ensure that Beverley’s legacy will continue on.