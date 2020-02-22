STK - Empty Theater Chairs
The Springville Playhouse will hold auditions for its summer production of the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 and 28, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The auditions will be held at Merit Academy, 1440 W. Center, Springville. Callbacks will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The auditions are open for anyone age 10 and older. Those auditioning should prepare 16 bars of an upbeat song and bring their own music and/or accompanist.

Music rehearsals for “Joseph” will begin Thursday, March 5. Rehearsals will then continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. The performances will run June 5 through 29.

For more information, visit springvilleplayhouse.com.