The Springville Playhouse will hold auditions for its summer production of the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 and 28, from 7 to 10 p.m.
The auditions will be held at Merit Academy, 1440 W. Center, Springville. Callbacks will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The auditions are open for anyone age 10 and older. Those auditioning should prepare 16 bars of an upbeat song and bring their own music and/or accompanist.
Music rehearsals for “Joseph” will begin Thursday, March 5. Rehearsals will then continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. The performances will run June 5 through 29.
For more information, visit springvilleplayhouse.com.