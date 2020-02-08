The Icelandic Association of Utah will host its annual Thorrablot, an Icelandic midwinter feast, on Saturday, Feb. 15, in Spanish Fork.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Ponderosa Banquet Hall at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, located at 475 S. Main. Advance tickets are $21 for adults and $7 for children. Tickets at the door will be $25 for adults and $9 for children.
In 1854, several Icelanders left their homeland and traveled across many miles to settle in Spanish Fork. They were followed by others; from 1854 to 1914, nearly 400 Icelanders immigrated to Utah. Spanish Fork is the oldest continuous Icelandic settlement in North America.
The mission of the Icelandic Association of Utah is to preserve the memory of these early Icelandic pioneers as well as celebrate and perpetuate interest in the culture of Iceland.
The Thorrablot meal will include traditional Icelandic foods. Adults will have a choice of lamb, beef or both with sides including plokkfiskur (an Icelandic fish and potato dish), red cabbage, brunede kartofler (Danish caramelized potatoes), root vegetables au gratin and a fennel apple salad.
The children’s plate will include Frikadeller (Danish meatballs), and caramel potatoes. All will enjoy Icelandic skyr cheesecake for dessert.
Advance tickets may be purchased online at utahicelanders.org.