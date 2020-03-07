The growth and management of Spanish Fork recreational programs and facilities during the next decade will be the topic of a public scoping meeting Monday, March 16.
The meeting is being held as part of the city’s efforts to update its Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan. It will begin at 6 p.m. at The Oaks Event Center, 2300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork. The public is invited to attend.
Last updated in 2008, the Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan puts in place a vision reflecting the wants and needs of the community regarding the future of city recreation facilities and programs.
The plan also describes goals that help fulfill those wants and needs.
Although not a binding document, the master plan will guide decision makers in the future as they consider issues regarding recreation and parks.
“The master plan kind of serves as a vision for the city moving forward,” said Spanish Fork Public Information Officer Scott Aylett. “It helps set the vision for the next five or 10 years, so as the city council and staff make decisions, we’re not kind of making them off the cuff.”
The city has hired Landmark Design of Salt Lake City to assist with the master plan update as a consultant. It has also formed a steering committee made up of city staff and members of the city’s parks and recreation committee.
The master plan steering committee has met once and discussed issues the city faces in the area of parks and recreation, said Aylett, who serves on the committee. Preliminary goals for the master plan update process were also set at the meeting.
City staff members are working with Landmark Design to create a survey that will soon be available to the public online. This survey will gather input from the community and help the city assess residents’ opinions about the future of Spanish Fork parks and recreation.
The March 16 meeting is also an opportunity for the public to express opinions. Aylett said the two-hour meeting will begin with a visual preference survey; those attending will view pictures of various recreational amenities and rank them on a scale.
There will also be various maps of the community at the meeting, and attendees will be able to comment on what amenities they like in the community and where they think new ones should be located.
One of the issues that will need to be addressed in the new master plan is a community pool. Nebo School District plans to begin building a new Spanish Fork High School in the spring of 2021 on land adjacent to the current high school.
The Spanish Fork Water Park is located on land just northwest of Spanish Fork High that is owned by the school district. That land will be needed to accommodate construction of the new high school, and the water park will be permanently closed in September of 2021.
“The city hasn’t determined at this point whether or not there will be a replacement for the outdoor pool that we currently have, but that’s got to be part of the conversation,” Aylett said.
The vision for recreational programs and sports for youth and adults will be also discussed as part of the master plan update. Aylett said he expects arts programming will be part of the discussion as well as the arts in Spanish Fork are part of the parks and recreation department.
For more information about the March 16 meeting and the master plan update, visit spanishfork.org/parksplan.