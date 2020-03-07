John Curtis, who represents Utah’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. Congress, visited Spanish Fork Feb. 29 for a town hall-style meeting where he discussed many different topics with residents of the city and county.
He was quick to point out that all the talk recently in Washington has centered on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, that has captured everyone’s attention in the country. At the meeting, he said he really didn’t know anything more about it than what has been on the national news.
However, he said he is worried that although there is a serious health risk involved with the virus, there could also be a huge financial impact to not only the United States but also the entire world. In some countries, many factories have stopped working.
The first question from the floor centered on the future, assuming Curtis was in the majority next year in the House. People wanted to know what would be on his immediate agenda.
Curtis said one of the first things he wants to do is work on prescription drug costs that have gotten out of control with the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare). He feels that plan is not working, yet as a group legislators have come up with a plan B for healthcare and drugs.
Many were wondering what his thoughts were on immigration and helping businesses that need some of those workers to get through the year. Curtis said he feels there needs to be some kind of a plan in place allowing work visas to be given to those coming to the U.S. who will work, pay taxes and spend their money here.
He would like to create some kind of legislation that would give states a certain amount of these types of visas to give out to employers that need the workers. The states would have to monitor and keep track of these people, reporting back to the federal government. The states would in turn needs to keep a 97 percent reporting rate in order to keep the visas active.
Curtis was also questioned about his thoughts on extending the national debt. He indicated this is one of his greatest frustrations while being back in Washington. Here in Utah, the state has always had balanced budget as each year the legislature is required to balance the budget during its 45-day session or go back to the previous year’s budget and work with that.
He would like to see the same kind of deal with the federal government, making it so they have to come up with a workable budget within a certain amount of time or go back and use last year’s budget minus 2 percent. This would be within 60 days; if they still couldn’t put together a working budget, another 2 percent would go away.
Curtis said he thinks this would be a much better way for Congress to get things done than the current plan, which is to let the government close down. In the long run, this costs taxpayers even more money.
Many that attended the Feb. 29 meeting were there to thank Curtis for the job he is doing, for representing them at a national level, and for being able to make the hard decisions and the right decisions for Utah County and others that he represents.
He pointed out that there are many hard decisions still to made, and he will do his best to act in the interest of all that he represents.
“Utahns are the best environmentalists,” he said. “They are always wanting to work to leave their part of the world a better place than it was when they came.”
He added that it is a hard battle for Republicans as they have let themselves be branded as not caring about the environment. He wants to work to fix that by finding ways to go green that don’t cut the head off to fix the headache.
He said he knows there are ways to use less carbon fuels that will not hurt the ever-growing economy. If the United States can lead the world in these types of technologies, it will put the country firmly in control to lead the world into the next century and beyond.