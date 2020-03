The Spanish Fork Salem Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 12 welcoming Life Balance Recovery as the newest member of the chamber. Life Balance Recovery is a substance abuse and mental health outpatient treatment center. Its mission is to help support and change the lives of those affected by substance use and mental health disorders. It offers individual and group therapy with licensed counselors. Life Balance Recovery is located at 1291 Expressway Lane, Spanish Fork, and can be reached at 801-367-0394.