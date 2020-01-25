Two Nebo School District employees who work at Spanish Fork schools were recently presented with PEAK Awards from the district superintendent and the Nebo School District Board of Education.
Alex Minson, a teacher at Spanish Fork High School, and Karalee Beckstead, a facilitator at Larsen Elementary School, received the awards, which are presented monthly to faculty members and staff who provide excellent customer service.
Their efforts in turn result in positive impacts on everyone including students, parents, co-workers and members of the community.
PEAK Awards provide the district with an opportunity to showcase their “Positive Energy and Kind” employees. The award program is designed to focus on “raising the bar” on providing exceptional customers service both internally and externally.
Anyone in the community can nominate a Nebo district employee for a PEAK Award by going to nebo.edu/PEAK where a link is provided. Directions on how to nominate an employee for the PEAK Awards are clearly spelled out on the site.
All nominations must include information about how the individual has provided exceptional customer service as well as how the employee’s actions impacted the nominator’s overall perception of Nebo School District schools.
The name and contact information of the nominator must be included.
Alex Minson was nominated by Leslie Swenson, who wrote: “Alex does such a great job working with our intervention students. He holds them accountable but never discourages students. Students are able to develop a trusting relationship with him.
“Alex refers students to counselors if he feels like their needs are not being met or if they need special attention. Alex is flexible and easy to work with. He will do whatever is asked of him. We are so glad to have Alex at our school!
“Last spring as we were creating the master schedule, some of my teachers were murmuring about inclusion classes. He stepped up and volunteered to teach all of the inclusion classes in that department this year! That is unheard of!”
Karalee Beckstead was nominated by Larsen Elementary School Principal Cami Thomas, who wrote: “Karalee is a very fun and positive person to be around. She brings so much laughter and fun to each day. Karalee is also an extremely hard worker and a dedicated employee. She spends way more time at school than is expected just to make sure that other employees are ready and well-prepared in their respective jobs.
“She is very knowledgeable in helping new teachers prepare and feel successful as they begin their first few years of teaching. She brings out the best in others with her encouraging words and her positive outlook.
“Karalee also steps in to complete many tasks that have little to do with her specific job assignment — and does so happily. Karalee is a great asset to Larsen, and we are lucky to have her!”
Other PEAK Award winners in January were Jennell Arce, a teacher at Westside Elementary School in Springville; Gayle Openshaw, a district bus driver; Loura Martin, a secretary at Wilson Elementary School in Payson; and Hilary Miner, a custodian at Mapleton Junior High School.