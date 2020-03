A small group of Spanish Fork High School students had the opportunity to go to a conference in Salt Lake City titled "Her Time to Lead.” The girls attended to learn more about leadership and the importance of education. While they were there, they were able to hear from key female leaders in Utah including Natalie Hill Jensen (Broadway and film actor), Kristin Kenney (sideline reporter for the Utah Jazz), Annie Hawkins (professional soccer player) and many others. The students had a great time and learned that anything is possible as long as they are courageous and don't let anyone, or anything, hold them back.