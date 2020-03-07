The Utah Shakespeare Festival Touring Company will present a performance of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at Springville High School, 1205 E. 900 South, Springville. The performance is free to the public.
All Nebo School District ninth-graders are studying “Romeo and Juliet” in their English classes this year.
The performance is part of the festival’s Shakespeare-in-the-Schools program. The cast and crew will be on the road for 13 weeks from January through April to bring this classic tragedy to schools, community centers and correctional facilities.
The tour will performing nearly 60 shows for more than 120 schools and 25,000 students across the states of Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. Actors in the touring company include a number who have worked at the festival as well as professionally across the country.
“For many of our audiences, this will be the first time they have seen a professional Shakespeare production,” said Michael Bahr, educational director for the Utah Shakespeare Festival. “This program seeks to entertain, enrich and educate with innovative and accessible performances to rural and urban schools and communities, many of which would not have this opportunity otherwise.”
First performed more than 400 years ago, “Romeo and Juliet” is undoubtedly one of William Shakespeare’s most recognized and beloved plays.
Dealing with themes of familial conflict, friendship and (of course) love, “Romeo and Juliet” also explores themes of hate, revenge, and death/violence. The latter themes are undeniable, permanent and real in all of humankind and have been repeated throughout history.
Shakespeare places these themes front and center in “Romeo and Juliet.”
Jason Michael Spelbring, who is familiar to festival audiences through his many acting and directing stints for festival plays, is directing this production. He is associate professor in the Department of Theatre Arts at Utah State University–Caine College of the Arts and associate artistic director for Lyric Repertory Company.
His directing credits include “An Iliad” at the festival and “Twelfth Night” at the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University. He is a member of Actors’ Equity Association and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.
“I have always struggled to find where I fit in this play,” Spelbring said. “Plays, by design, are written to allow us (the audience) in, to challenge us and invite us to explore other worlds. What would happen if we created a world where our audience members see themselves? Their type, their flaws, and their strengths?
“By setting our production in a classroom in 2020, we are forced to witness the effects of violent passion that Shakespeare intended to explore. Our company invites you to see the many sides of yourself in ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ and I challenge you to hear this play for the first time through a modern-day lens.”
The festival’s Shakespeare-in-the-School touring production is made possible by donations from the National Endowment for the Arts in conjunction with Arts Midwest, the Hearst Foundations, the Utah State Office of Education, Ally Bank, Mountain West Small Business Finance and Southern Utah University.