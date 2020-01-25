Spanish Fork City has plans to place monument signs at major entrances to the city and at various city parks and facilities during the next five years.
A Request For Proposals has been issued by the city seeking bids from companies interested in building the signs. A total of 18 signs are planned.
“Spanish Fork City would like to place monument signs throughout the city to mark entrances to the city as well as city parks or facilities,” states the city’s RFP. “The city would like these monument signs to be quality signs that last a long time and add beautification to the places they are placed. The purpose is for the public to easily identify Spanish Fork parks and facilities by seeing these signs from the road.”
Construction of the signs is anticipated to begin this spring. The city has set aside funding to construct four signs during 2020 at the following locations: the Main Street I-15 exit, the Spanish Fork Airport, the All-Abilities Park (a new park to be constructed at 225 E. Canyon Road) and the Spanish Fork River Trail.
The signs are to be constructed using brick, metal and concrete and will include lighting.
“We really have a handful of very prominent highway entrances into our community, and so we want you to know that you’re in Spanish Fork,” said Spanish Fork City Manager Seth Perrins.
In addition to the Main Street I-15 exit, entrance signs are planned on south Main Street, the I-15 US-6 exit and the area where US-6 enters the city at the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon.
Monument signs are also planned at the city library, North Park, the Russell Swenson Baseball Complex Park, Sierra Park and other locations.