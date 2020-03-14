Applications are now being accepted from singers interested in singing the national anthem at the 2020 Fiesta Days Rodeo. The rodeo will be held July 20-24 at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, Spanish Fork.
Those interested in applying must complete the online application at sffiestadaysrodeo.com. Click on “Applications & Sign Ups.” Applications must include a link to a video of the applicant singing the anthem. Applications will be accepted through April 30.
Singers selected to perform will receive four tickets to the rodeo on the night they perform. The performers will be selected by the Fiesta Days Rodeo Committee.
For more information, call 801-804-4600.