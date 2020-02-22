A new exhibit at Writ & Vision Rare Books & Fine Art in downtown Provo is currently featuring two Spanish Fork artists whose work focuses on the daily burdens people bear and the joy and hope that come with carrying that weight.
The exhibit’s walls are covered with images of weight and precarious balance. Some weights are the literal burdens of daily life, while others represent invisible burdens like parenthood, immigration, grief, domestic responsibilities, work, family and relationship problems and everything in between.
Some figures are bent under the weight; some stand tall. But they all carry something with them.
Artists James Rees and Elizabeth Sanchez first saw each other’s art on Instagram and noticed they had similar work using similar iconography. Then they realized they both lived in Spanish Fork, which made it easy to collaborate to create the exhibit “The Weight We Carry.”
“One of the cool things about the internet now is that we can get to know people through their imagery,” Rees said. “We both were creating art to demonstrate the challenges that life presents and trying to keep equilibrium in hard times.”
Rees is an artist, researcher and teacher at Provo High School. He explained that the repeated icon of a home in his work signifies his own personal struggles with family and parenthood, a weight to which he feels many can connect.
Sanchez, a full-time, stay-at-home mother and part-time artist, knows what it feels like to balance, although the balance between the two cannot really exist, she said.
She is originally from Chihuahua, Mexico. One piece depicting a woman lying down with a large weight pressing on her represents Sanchez’s loss of her grandfather and how she couldn’t be there when he passed away.
“I carry that grief with me. I carry my old home and sacred places with me even though I can’t be there,” she said.
But these difficult moments are not the end of the journey. Rather, they present a moment when a decision must be made, explained the artists. Where do we go from here? Do we stay in the gloom or press on?
That’s where the duality of their work comes in. While their works share similar issues of balance and weight and struggle, they also presents tenacious, resilient joy springing from the pieces through the brighter, optimistic colors.
One woman approached Rees after going through the exhibit and asked him whether the show was supposed to be happy or sad and how he could reconcile the pressures and the positives.
“I told her that joy comes in the friction of life. Joy comes with tensions and trials,” Rees said. “Life is okay even with its difficulties. Lift where you’re at. Do what you can. There can be beauty if you look for it.”
That optimism isn’t necessarily based in the hope that the burden will magically be lifted or that help will come. Rees stressed that climbing and lifting creates the strength needed to carry those burdens.
Sanchez focuses more on how difficult times pass and time can make things brighter and easier.
The artists hope the exhibit will help members of their own Spanish Fork community gain hope and perspective on handling hard times, especially with the uptick in teen suicide rates within the city.
“I love the community, and I see it struggle,” Sanchez said. “We are suffering, and we don’t have answers … but that doesn’t mean that tomorrow will be the same. We are stronger when we are connected.”
Writ & Vision is located at 274 W. Center in Provo. “The Weight We Carry” will remain on display through the end of February.