The Spanish Fork Salem Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new system of membership levels.
The chamber’s board of directors has been working to add more value to chamber membership, and the new system includes more options for members to choose from and a greater variety of benefits for those who do join, especially at the lower levels of membership.
The new membership levels and their benefits are as follows:
Young Entrepreneur: $50
- Must be currently enrolled in high school or equivalent, or younger
- Traffic catcher site
- Ribbon cutting with cake
- Certificate of membership and decal
- Directory listing
- Chamber promotion
Basic (non-membership): $100
- Ribbon cutting only
Bronze: $150
- Promo and email/social media blast
- Directory listing
- Access to apps
- Door decal
- First Noon Networking Luncheon free
- Weekly chamber newsletter
Silver: $350
Includes the benefits from previous levels plus:
- Three Noon Networking Luncheons free
- $50 in free catering from Chick-fil-A (for new signups)
- Groundbreaking ceremony with a dessert
Gold: $650
Includes the benefits from previous levels plus:
- Six Noon Networking Luncheons free
- Social media spotlight and advertising
- Leadership book each year — example: “The Go Giver”
- 25 percent off admission to workshops
- 25 percent off admission to the Influencers Luncheon-Roundtable
Platinum: $1,100
Includes the benefits from previous levels plus:
- 12 Noon Networking Luncheons free for two people
- Two tickets to the Awards Gala dinner
- Logo on the chamber website
- Banner ad on the website
- Business’s name on a bike prize at the chamber Easter Egg Hunt
- Holiday recognition
- Recognition at chamber events
- Plaque and decal
- Annual spotlight on SF 17’s “Chamber Today”
- 50 percent off admission to workshops
- 50 percent off admission to the Influencers luncheon with the mayor, state legislators and federal delegation for a business roundtable
Diamond: $2,750
Includes the benefits from previous levels plus:
- Free admission to a workshop for one
- Free admission for one to the monthly luncheon with the mayor, state legislators and federal delegation for a business roundtable
- Free commercial during “Chamber Today” (in rotation or for one month)
Presidential: $5,500
Includes the benefits from previous levels plus:
- Half page ad in the chamber magazine
- Free admission for four to workshops
- Free admission for four to the Influencers Luncheon
Community Partner: $7,500
Includes the benefits from previous levels plus:
- Full-page ad in the chamber magazine
- Free admission for 10 employees to workshops and a 50 percent discount for additional employees
- Free admission for four people to the Influencers Luncheon
- One team of four entered in the Chamber/Rotary Scholarship golf tournament
If a chamber member’s previous membership is based on the number of employees, that member will automatically be switched to the tiered membership level closest to the member’s current rate.
For more information about the new membership levels, contact the chamber office at 801-798-8352.