It’s winter outside, but some local construction workers are enjoying warm, comfortable temperatures as they build homes – indoors.
Irontown Homes specializes in building prefabricated homes and commercial buildings inside the company’s Spanish Fork facility, then shipping them elsewhere on flatbed trucks.
While these homes are technically mobile, they are definitely not the traditional mobile home.
“We’ve done anywhere from 400-square-foot to 10,000-square-foot homes,” said Kam Valgardson, general manager of Irontown Homes. “We’ve also built hotels here.”
Often, the structures are built for high-end, luxury living. Irontown Homes ships its homes to seven states and has placed homes in areas such as Beverly Hills, California; Lake Tahoe, Nevada; and Park City and Moab in Utah.
Each structure is built for an individual site and according to the local building code; when completed, they are permanent.
Construction in some areas of the West is so expensive that it’s actually more cost effective to build a structure in Spanish Fork, then ship it and assemble it at its final destination.
“We try to serve areas where we’re of great value,” Valgardson said.
The key is building the homes in pieces the business calls “modules.” Each module must fit on a flatbed truck as an “oversized load.”
An average home requires four to six modules, Valgardson said. A 10,000-square-foot home at Lake Tahoe required 15 modules.
Bigger projects such as employee housing or townhomes may take many more modules. The company has had to send out as many as 50 trucks for one project.
Customers wanting a home built first select one of Irontown’s approximately 40 home plans. Finishes like cabinetry and flooring can be selected in Irontown’s showroom.
Each client hires a general contractor to prepare the land and pour the home’s foundation. Irontown Homes then delivers and places the modules.
With instructions from Irontown, the general contractor puts in place all the structural connections needed to bring the pieces together.
Finish work such as drywall, doors, flooring and cabinetry is completed before the modules are shipped. The exceptions are areas where the modules will be joined; items that might be damaged when those connections are made are shipped with the module to be added later by the general contractor.
“We try to reduce the amount of work on site,” Valgardson said.
Recently, Irontown has been working on a home that will replace one lost during a wildfire in Malibu, California. The business’s most recent large project was for a hotel in Yosemite National Park that wanted to expand and decided to add rental cabins on an adjacent property. Irontown built and shipped 50 cabins to the location.
Irontown Homes is located at 1947 N. Chappel Drive, Spanish Fork (just north of the new Intermountain Healthcare hospital site). To learn more about this company, visit irontownhomes.com.